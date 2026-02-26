Former Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller ends campaign for State Superintendent

BIXBY, Okla. — Former Bixby superintendent Rob Miller announced in a Facebook post Feb. 25 he is ending his campaign for Oklahoma State Superintendent.

Miller stated in the post he couldn't refocus on a campaign after the loss of his wife.

"I know in my heart that I cannot refocus the energy and attention that a demanding statewide campaign requires while my family and I are still navigating such a profound and sudden loss," Miller said in the post.

Miller said he is not done with public education. "I will continue to advocate for strong public schools. I will continue to speak for teachers and students. I will continue to stand for leadership that puts kids over politics. That calling did not end with this campaign."

