Bill aimed at helping domestic violence, trafficking victims moves forward in Oklahoma legislature

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A bill created to strengthen protections for victims of domestic abuse and human trafficking is moving forward in the Oklahoma Legislature.

House Bill 3287 was authored by State Rep. Cynthia Roe, a nurse practitioner and Republican from Lindsay. The bill would require all hospitals and health care facilities within the state to post signs with information about both domestic violence and human trafficking in both private and public areas for patients to see.

The signage must inform victims that they can notify staff for help.

"Too often, victims are hiding in plain sight, even in places where they should feel safest," Roe said. "I received a note from a survivor of human trafficking about her struggle to find safety, and it is clear we can do more. I have seen how critical those quiet moments are between a patient and a provider. This bill gives victims a voice and a clear path to help when they are ready."

Facilities will also be required to create protocols for responding if a victim asks for help. This would include calling law enforcement and separating the victim from the alleged perpetrator.

House Bill 3287 passed unanimously out of the House Health and Human Services Oversight Committee and is now eligible to be heard in the House Chamber.

