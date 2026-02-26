CALLS PERSIST: Several Tulsans ask council for police monitor

TULSA, Okla. — Listening to Tulsans, 2 News’ microphone was on the podium, with the Tulsa city council microphone, as citizens proposed amendments to the charter.

During the Feb. 25 council meeting, twenty-two people addressed the council, most of whom were calling for the establishment of an independent police monitor.

“As we go through the charter amendment season, and as we go through the budget discussions, from April through June, we want the citizens to stay engaged. I think more people should stay engaged in this process,” Councilor Christian Bengel said.

Jamaal Dyer, a Tulsa pastor, asked the council to start the process of adopting an OIM.

“Tulsa must implement a strong office of independnet monitor, through a charter amendment, because we have the duty to protect Tulsans, from police misconduct, and to protect taxpayers, from paying the price for a broken system,” Dyer said.

CALLS BEGAN AT THE LAST MEETING >>> 8 Tulsans asked for the establishment of an OIM

Wednesday night was the second of four public hearings, scheduled for charter amendments. 2 News Oklahoma listened to the last one, where every citizen who spoke called for the establishment of an OIM.

HOW DO CHARTER AMENDMENTS BECOME REALITY?

- The city charter is basically the city’s constitution. The process of changing it is similar to changing the U.S. Constitution. It starts at the city council, where councilors can pass a measure and send it to the vote of Tulsans.

- The voting public has the final say in creating or denying an amendment.

The council goes through this process regularly, and calls for the OIM are always at the center, according to Bengel.

“I think this is probably the one where I’ve heard the most input from the public. Some of these are repeat people that have come and spoken before, and some are new,” Bengel said.

Brian Turner also asked the council to adopt an OIM.

“We can be the safest city in the U.S., through the adoption of this charter amendment. I earnestly implore the council to adopt this charter amendment,” Turner said.

When 2 News Oklahoma spoke with Jeff Downs, president of the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police, he pointed to the department’s standing with CALEA, a national police standards agency.

“We just recently got re-certified in that, and so in essence, it’s kind of an oversight to make sure we’re up to the modern standards on our law enforcement,” Downs said during a Feb. 12 interview.

The council is planning two more hearings for charter suggestions. The council is scheduled to meet next on March 4 at 5 p.m.

