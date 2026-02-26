Bill that would reduce screen time for young students moves forward in Oklahoma legislature

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The House Common Education Committee is moving multiple bills to the Oklahoma House, including bills aimed at reducing screen time and expanding maternity and adoption leave for employees.

House Bill 4358 was authored by Speaker Tempore Anthony Moore, a Republican from Clinton. It would limit the amount of screen time for students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade to one hour a day.

"Research is clear that limiting screen time is better for children," Moore said. Their brain function, problem-solving, creativity, and focus are improved. Children thrive on face-to-face interaction with peers and instruction from live teachers. This legislation will set some healthy boundaries for children when they are in our public schools."

House Bill 4369, also authored by Speaker Tempore Moore, would move Oklahoma's state testing to May. Moore hopes that moving the testing to the end of the school year can boost results.

House Bill 3467 would expand current maternity leave benefits for full-time employees in education to allow for leave following the adoption of a child under the age of four. State Rep. Brad Boles, a Republican from Marlow, carried the measure.

"I am grateful to see House Bill 3467 pass the House Common Education Committee," Boles said. "This bill is about recognizing that every child deserves a strong, supported start, no matter how they join a family. Adoption is a life-changing moment for both the child and the parents, and our educators should not have to choose between their career and being present for those first, critical days. This ensures they have the time to bond, to build that foundation, and to truly be there when it matters most."

House Bill 3711 would require school districts to post on their websites the percentage of total expenditures dedicated to instructional costs. It's an effort to boost transparency. Information about bond proposals or bond guarantee applications must also be included.

Finally, House Bill 3032 would require a parent or guardian to complete the application for a free or reduced-price school meal as a condition of student enrollment. An opt-out option would be available.

Each bill now moves to the House Education Oversight Committee.

