BIXBY, Okla. — The Bixby Fire Department shut down access to a flooded neighborhood on Thursday, helping residents get out of the floodwaters.
Firefighters recommended residents leave the Southtown neighborhood near 171st Street and 88th East Avenue until the water recedes.
>> Photos: Residents voluntarily evacuate flooded Bixby neighborhood
Bixby is one of several towns near Tulsa to deal with significant flooding following storms late Wednesday into Thursday morning.
