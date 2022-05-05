BIXBY, Okla. — The Bixby Fire Department shut down access to a flooded neighborhood on Thursday, helping residents get out of the floodwaters.

Firefighters recommended residents leave the Southtown neighborhood near 171st Street and 88th East Avenue until the water recedes.

>> Photos: Residents voluntarily evacuate flooded Bixby neighborhood

2 News Oklahoma Bixby residents voluntarily left the Southtown neighborhood Thursday after rainfall brought floodwaters through the area. May 5, 2022.

Bixby is one of several towns near Tulsa to deal with significant flooding following storms late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

