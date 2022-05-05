Watch
Flooding, severe weather impacts Green Country

Submerged cars in Muskogee
KJRH
Posted at 6:44 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 07:44:35-04

GREEN COUNTRY — Oklahoma Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid unnecessary travel due to flooding early Thursday morning.

A flash flood emergency was in effect in Okmulgee County until 4:45 a.m. on Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, anywhere from four to nine inches of rain has fallen across the county causing life-threatening flooding.

Officials from ODOT now say they are strongly discouraging any unnecessary travel across Green Country.

Pottawatomie County Emergency Management reports damage to trees and powerlines north of St. Louis and west of Maud. Additional damage has been reported to structures, powerlines, and trees. Flooding has also been reported in Tecumseh.

Seminole Emergency Management reports significant damage to structures including businesses. Power is out across town. Mutual aid from Lincoln, Logan, and Pontotoc Counties are responding. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is also providing support.

According to ODOT as of 5:30 a.m., the following roads are closed due to flooding:

Cherokee County

  • SH-80 west of Hulbert is closed.

Muskogee County

  • US-69 at US-62/Okmulgee St. in Muskogee
  • US-62B at US-62/Shawnee Bypass in Muskogee
  • SH-165 at York St. in Muskogee
  • SH-10 at the railroad underpass in Fort Gibson
  • SH-10 at Maynard Bayou

Okfuskee County

  • SH-48 is closed just south of I-40 at the N. Canadian River near Bearden.

Okmulgee County

  • SH-56 about 4 miles west of Okmulgee near Dripping Springs Lake
  • US-75A/SH-16 at the railroad underpass east of Beggs
  • US-75A at the railroad underpass north of Beggs
  • US-62 about 2 miles east of Morris

Pittsburg County

  • SH-31 is closed between the US-270 Jct. west to Haywood Rd.

Several school districts in Green Country have closed for the day due to the impacts of flooding.

