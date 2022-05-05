Flooding, severe weather impacts Green Country

GREEN COUNTRY — Oklahoma Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid unnecessary travel due to flooding early Thursday morning.

A flash flood emergency was in effect in Okmulgee County until 4:45 a.m. on Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, anywhere from four to nine inches of rain has fallen across the county causing life-threatening flooding.

Officials from ODOT now say they are strongly discouraging any unnecessary travel across Green Country.

Pottawatomie County Emergency Management reports damage to trees and powerlines north of St. Louis and west of Maud. Additional damage has been reported to structures, powerlines, and trees. Flooding has also been reported in Tecumseh.

Seminole Emergency Management reports significant damage to structures including businesses. Power is out across town. Mutual aid from Lincoln, Logan, and Pontotoc Counties are responding. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is also providing support.

According to ODOT as of 5:30 a.m., the following roads are closed due to flooding:

Cherokee County

SH-80 west of Hulbert is closed.

Muskogee County

US-69 at US-62/Okmulgee St. in Muskogee

US-62B at US-62/Shawnee Bypass in Muskogee

SH-165 at York St. in Muskogee

SH-10 at the railroad underpass in Fort Gibson

SH-10 at Maynard Bayou



Okfuskee County

SH-48 is closed just south of I-40 at the N. Canadian River near Bearden.

Okmulgee County

SH-56 about 4 miles west of Okmulgee near Dripping Springs Lake

US-75A/SH-16 at the railroad underpass east of Beggs

US-75A at the railroad underpass north of Beggs

US-62 about 2 miles east of Morris

Pittsburg County

SH-31 is closed between the US-270 Jct. west to Haywood Rd.

Several school districts in Green Country have closed for the day due to the impacts of flooding.

CLICK here to find an alternate route for your travels.

