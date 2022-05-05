Emergency crews respond to damage after possible tornado in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Okla. — Storms tore through part of Oklahoma on Wednesday, bringing a possible tornado to Seminole.

2 News Meteorologist Michael Seger came across damage while chasing the storm system as it headed toward Green Country.

Seminole, OK just took a hit from a tornado… #okwx pic.twitter.com/icqG8c2kpN — Michael Seger (@MichaelSeger) May 5, 2022

The National Weather Service will survey the damage to determine the strength of the tornado.

Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill said Lighthorse police dispatched officers to the Seminole and Okemah areas to help with emergency response.

"Lots of severe weather across the Reservation tonight," Hill wrote on Facebook. "Stay weather aware and pray for those who have been affected or may be in the path of these storms. And keep our first responders, officers and emergency personnel in your thoughts as well. Mvto and stay safe!"

