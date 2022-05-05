Gov. Kevin Stitt to tour Seminole storm damage

SEMINOLE, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt toured damage from a possible tornado in Seminole on Thursday morning.
Two storms impacted the Seminole area on Wednesday. Meteorologist Michael Seger tracked the storm and witnessed some of the damage from the storm.
Possible tornado hits Seminole
