Photos: Severe storms, possible tornado hits Seminole

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Severe weather pushed toward Green Country on Wednesday night, hitting Seminole with a possible tornado. May 4, 2022. 2 News Oklahoma

Severe weather pushed toward Green Country on Wednesday night, hitting Seminole with a possible tornado. May 4, 2022. 2 News Oklahoma

Severe weather pushed toward Green Country on Wednesday night, hitting Seminole with a possible tornado. May 4, 2022. 2 News Oklahoma

Prev 1 / Ad Next