Photos: Severe storms, possible tornado hits Seminole
Severe weather pushed toward Green Country on Wednesday night, hitting Seminole with a possible tornado. May 4, 2022.
Photos: Severe storms, possible tornado hits Seminole
Severe weather pushed toward Green Country on Wednesday night, hitting Seminole with a possible tornado. May 4, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
Severe weather pushed toward Green Country on Wednesday night, hitting Seminole with a possible tornado. May 4, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
Severe weather pushed toward Green Country on Wednesday night, hitting Seminole with a possible tornado. May 4, 2022.2 News Oklahoma