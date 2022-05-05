Muskogee street closed in fear of bridge collapse

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee officials closed Smith Ferry road is closed between 45th and 55th Street due to fear of bridge conditions.

County Commissioner Ken Doke told 2 News recent rains compromised the drains around this bridge and due to rain conditions they closed the road as a precaution.

Here's a look at the condition:

Photo provided by Ken Doke

