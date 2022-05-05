Watch
NewsLocal News

Photos: Residents voluntarily evacuate flooded Bixby neighborhood

Bixby residents voluntarily left the Southtown neighborhood Thursday after rainfall brought floodwaters through the area. May 5, 2022.

bixbyflood.jpg
Bixby residents voluntarily left the Southtown neighborhood Thursday after rainfall brought floodwaters through the area. May 5, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
bixby5.jpg
Bixby residents voluntarily left the Southtown neighborhood Thursday after rainfall brought floodwaters through the area. May 5, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
bixby4.jpg
Bixby residents voluntarily left the Southtown neighborhood Thursday after rainfall brought floodwaters through the area. May 5, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
bixbyflood2.jpg
Bixby residents voluntarily left the Southtown neighborhood Thursday after rainfall brought floodwaters through the area. May 5, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma

Photos: Residents voluntarily evacuate flooded Bixby neighborhood

close-gallery
  • bixbyflood.jpg
  • bixby5.jpg
  • bixby4.jpg
  • bixbyflood2.jpg

Share

Bixby residents voluntarily left the Southtown neighborhood Thursday after rainfall brought floodwaters through the area. May 5, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
Bixby residents voluntarily left the Southtown neighborhood Thursday after rainfall brought floodwaters through the area. May 5, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
Bixby residents voluntarily left the Southtown neighborhood Thursday after rainfall brought floodwaters through the area. May 5, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
Bixby residents voluntarily left the Southtown neighborhood Thursday after rainfall brought floodwaters through the area. May 5, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next