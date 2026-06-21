TULSA, Okla — 2 News has received several emails from viewers mentioning the conditions they've noticed on parts of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd:

Sandra Davis said she’s lived in Tulsa for almost 50 years.

WATCH: Tulsans say Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard needs repairs:

Tulsans say Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard needs repairs

She said she and fellow community members who use Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in areas like 33rd and 34th Street North, have brought up concerns about how hard it is to drive on.

“Oh, it's been awful for several years now, it's just coming apart," she said. “Trying not to go in another lane, trying not to hit the divots in the street, because at times it sounds like it's cobblestone. I don't know what this is, but I know that it's wearing out, and it's wearing out the cars.”

“Down there by I would say Mohawk Boulevard, as you're beginning to come, they have started patching, and that's totally no good," she said. "Because all that's going to do is wear out, and then it's not level with the rest of the pavement. It has humps, so it's going to wear out eventually. I'm hoping that the road will be resurfaced, because just spot-patching won't do any good.”

2 News reached out to the City of Tulsa to find out if any action will be taken.

It was confirmed that MLK Blvd will be going through a "complete overhaul" up to 36th Street North soon.

This is a developing story, so 2 News will make sure to keep you updated on any new information.

Isabel Flores is your North & East Tulsa reporter. Is there something you think she should know about or look into? You can email her at Isabel.Flores@kjrh.com.

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