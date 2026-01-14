SAPULPA, Okla. — For the first time since March of 2025, Dewey Street officially welcomes normal traffic back on its stretch of Route 66. The road opens on January 16.

Lydia McSperitt works at the Purple Rabbit right on Dewey Street in Sapulpa. She says the road construction over the last year made things challenging at the shop, just like other small businesses told 2 News back in November.

WATCH: Residents, business owners excited for Dewey Street opening

Residents, business owners excited for Dewey Street opening

"Business-wise, money-wise, not good," McSperitt said. "It was tough. We told people to come back for the Christmas chute if you don't come before then, because it's going to be awesome out here."

Before the 16th, the road re-opened for people to walk around, and Mcsperitt tells us they're already seeing the benefits.

"It has really increased the foot traffic. I mean tremendously," McSperitt said. "I make little tally marks, and the other day i was like okay, i can't even keep track with the number of people coming through the door."

Some of the highlights on Dewey? Wider sidewalks, new lighting and some added parking. Jennifer Dilley's a Sapulpa lifer, and excited about the improvements.

"With the ability now to have restaurants with tables and chairs outside, our coffee shops, people are going to be to enjoy the expansion of the road," Dilley said.

Dilley also serves on the committee for Sapulpa's famous Route 66 Christmas Chute, which makes its return after construction canceled the holiday sensation in 2025. Dilley tells us it'll be their biggest chute yet.

"We are super excited about the layout," Dilley said. "We're going to do things completely different this year. So I think it's going to have a new feel, which is good for all of us."

Organizers do have a small mockup of what the Christmas chute will look like in 2026 down the street from Dewey.

"It's going to be higher, which I think will feel different for us, but I think it's going to almost feel more open and not so congested," Dilley said.

A new and improved chute and Dewey Street. A welcomed sight on this stretch of Route 66.

"It's just nice to have," McSperitt said. "Gives it a better atmosphere, like stay a while. Stay here a while and shop in Sapulpa."

Dilley tells us the Route 66 Christmas Chute officially opens on November 19 and runs through December 27.

