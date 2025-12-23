Report in Epstein Files references death in Kiefer, Okla.

KIEFER, Okla. — A report released in the Epstein Files suggests a connection between a Kiefer death and Jeffrey Epstein, however the report remains unverified.

2 News read through the report and is working to learn more about the claims.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) got a tip on Oct. 27, 2020 to report potential information related to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

When this round of records was released, the Department of Justice said on X that some of the documents contain "untrue and sensationalist" claims made before the 2020 Presidential election.

It is important to note these claims were reported just before that election. These claims have yet to be proven true or false. The report also contains redactions that make it difficult to verify.

2 News reached out the Kiefer Police Department to try and verify the claims. Keifer PD referred us to the Creek County Sheriff's Office.

READ THE REPORT.

The tipster claims in 1997 he made contact with a woman he'd known for six or seven years and had a son with.

He said the woman was having money issues and problems with her daughters. The man said the woman asked how to spell Ghislaine several times and noted she took her daughters up to see one of the "supposed father's" who lived in Niagara Falls, NY.

The tipster claimed the woman said she met a lady who invited her daughters to a fancy hotel and met Donald Trump and some of his friends in 1997. He also said the woman implyed Ghislaine gave her money and would give her additional money if needed.

Around Christmas Eve of 1999, the tipster was at the woman's house visiting the son they had together. He claimed the woman was acting strange and asked if he needed a ride home.

He said the woman asked about his time as a limousine driver in Dallas/Ft. Worth during which he said he met Donald Trump. He claims some of the things by Trump while we was driving him to the airport in 1995 were "very concerning".

He said he was "a few seconds away from pulling the limousine over on the median and within a few seconds of pulling him out of the car and hurting him due to some of the things he was saying."

He claimed Trump continuously stated the name "Jeffrey" while on the phone and made references to "abusing some girl." He said he was unsure who Trump was talking to and what he was referencing.

As the man told the woman this story, he said her demeanor went "stone cold" and said "he raped me."

The man said "what?", according to the report, to which the woman responded that Donald J. Trump raped her along with Jeffrey Epstein.

The report says the woman said some girl with a funny name took her into a fancy hotel or building and that's how it happened.

The man said he told the woman to tell the police about what happened and he says she responded by saying "I can't they will kill me."

Within the next few days, the man said the woman said she did call the police about what they talked about.

The man reported he was told on Jan. 10, 2000 that someone involved (unclear from the redactions) was dead and her head was "blown off" in Kiefer, Oklahoma. He said officers on scene and the person who told him about the incident said there was no way it was a suicide. He said the coroner said it was a suicide.

The man said he was later told the woman who died committed suicide because someone (unclear from the redactions) had gotten cocaine from a Mexican drug cartel.

The man said he feels the woman was murdered in a cover-up for Ghislaine.

The man said he posted this information on Facebook and got a call, where a woman was yelling at him that he had put the family in danger.

There is also a note at the end of the report that mentions someone being set up for the Oklahoma City bombing, but appears unrelated to the claims made in reference to the Kiefer death.

