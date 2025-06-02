Rep. Humphrey files lawsuit against House, DOC for withholding records

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — State Representative Justin Humphrey filed a lawsuit against the Oklahoma House of Representatives and the Department of Corrections.

He claims the two agencies entered into an agreement about a year ago to keep him from seeing or requesting documents, which would be a direct violation of the Oklahoma Open Records Act.

“The purpose of this lawsuit is to say that we have a right to, you know especially as a legislator, that I have the right to look at these open records," said Humphrey. "They’re public information, but not only that, but it’s illegal for the House and agencies to conspire to violate those laws and rules, but also to show the Oklahoma public what is going on behind the scenes.”

Humphrey said he was told this all started because he released incident reports to the media.

KJRH

As a result, Humphrey was told that the House and DOC agreed that if he requested records, he would have to go to the DOC headquarters to view the records, and sign a nondisclosure agreement which would keep him from sharing what he found.

“To deny me open records is a law violation," said Humphrey. "When the house leadership makes an agreement to do a law violation it’s called conspiracy, so it’s conspiracy to break the law.”

Humphrey said the records he requested pertain to things, including but not limited to abuse and neglect within DHS, human rights violations and rape and torture within state prisons.

Local News RALLYING SUPPORT: Group petitioning for ODHS investigation meets in Greenwood Brodie Myers

Over the last year, the state representative said he's been building his case and keeping track of every time he was denied a request for information.

“We have 850 documents. This is not something that I just come out with. I did spend a year and a half and again these are serious subjects, but I knew if I didn’t spend the appropriate time gathering all the evidence, that they would just write me off again as a troublemaker as they constantly do.”

2 News asked Humphrey what he thinks these leaders and agencies are fearful of to be so adamant in blocking Humphrey from gathering information.

“Well, that is the question, when you're doing an investigation, motive is always one of the issues you want to address," he said. "I do believe this, for some of them, it may just be too overwhelming, they don’t want to tackle the problem. I think it’s an embarrassment on us as a state and they’re wanting to avoid the embarrassment.”

2 News reached out to the DOC for an interview, but they denied that request because of pending litigation.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

