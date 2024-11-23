RALLYING SUPPORT: Group petitioning for ODHS investigation meets in Greenwood

TULSA, Okla. — The right to petition. It's often called the forgotten right of the 1st Amendment.

There’s at least one group of Oklahomans that haven't forgotten their right to petition.

That group is petitioning for a grand jury to investigate allegations of corruption at Oklahoma DHS. One of the group’s leaders works for ODHS, Rosario Chico.

“I know that there are wrongdoings,” Chico said of ODHS.

She was among the group who met at a Greenwood coffee shop to rally support for the petition. She says ODHS sent her children away from her home.

The group included people of all backgrounds and views.

NAACP President Francetta Mayes, Sen. Dana Prieto, Rep. JJ Humphrey and every day Oklahomans were all on hand.



“There’s some corruption going on at DHS,” Acquanita Martin said. She told 2 News her son died in an Oklahoma prison.

Those in favor of the investigation say ODHS is ripe with corruption, and failing to protect Oklahoma's children.

Chico accused ODHS of conspiring with lawyers to take children away from parents.

ODHS sent 2 News a statement, saying in part, “this is an unprecedented attack on public safety and human services officials across the state who work tirelessly to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of Oklahoma's children and vulnerable individuals.”

I love Oklahoma. It’s a good place to raise a family, but the people have got to love each other,” Martin said, “They’ve got to do the right thing.”

The petition needs at least 5,000 signatures.

