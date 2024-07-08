Regent Prep QB-turned country singer makes debut at Cain's

TULSA, Okla. — Cain's Ballroom is known for boosting local artists over the years, but one singer who recently caught up with 2 News already has a footing in the country music capital of Nashville with unique origins in Green Country.

Braden Gilbert first appeared on 2 News Sports in 2018 about his football stats at Regent Prep Academy, appearing among the country's best quarterbacks.

Now, he's looking to top the country charts under his stage name, Braden Jamison.

"It wouldn't be fun without the nerves, I think," Jamison told 2 News July 6 before performing at Cain's for the first time, opening for Randall King.

With a short career that already includes opening for the late Toby Keith, Jamison said he's always had the faith necessary for such a profession.



"Growing up, my dad was a pastor so any sort of dead time around the church I was picking up instruments, trying to figure out how to play them," he said. "I fell in love with country music and the storytelling part of it early. It's been a huge part of my life."

It's no secret that the country prodigy decided to study at Belmont University in Nashville to advance his singing career (the school is known, after all, for its country music alumni). He plans to graduate in December but played in his biggest venue yet Saturday in Tulsa.

"I'm really glad that God gave me the opportunity to play here and do our thing," Jamison said. "When we walk off the stage we (can say we) played at Cain's Ballroom."



From throwing a ball at Regent Prep to playing in "the ballroom," the strummer said he doesn't forget his roots.

"I promise you that nobody in the world appreciates standing on the Cain's Ballroom stage more than I do," he added.

