REDISTRICTING: Broken Arrow PS board approves plans to redistrict middle schools

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — More than 800 Broken Arrow students should plan to attend a new school next year, but maybe not the one they were expecting, that’s because the board of education voted to redistrict middle school sites.

Jonathan McCullough, a parent of one of the 872 students impacted by the change, felt misled.

He attended an October meeting in which Bridget Powell, the district’s Enrollment Services director, presented plans to parents across the district.



It resulted in some tweaks to the original plan, but the board approved the latest draft without any additional feedback.

“We empathize with [the effected families],” Powell said.

Broken Arrow officials say these plans are explored every few years because the growth is inevitable. With that growth comes change. More than 1,000 parents plan to speak with their BA students about the change.

“I think the way we react as adults is a direct reflection to our children,” Powell said, “So, just being positive and also remembering that our district is amazing.”

As for the kids affected, Powell said to expect some change.

“They’ll have some friends that might go with them, but they’ll have the opportunity to meet new friends in their new schools,” Powell said.

