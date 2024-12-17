REBUILDING: Barnsdall aims to draw people in despite town employers leaving

BARNSDALL, Okla. — Oklahoma’s had a very difficult year with tornadoes ripping through many towns in the state, including an EF4 in Barnsdall.

However, 2 News wanted to learn how these towns continue motivating people to return after the devastation.

Despite having tens of thousands of good days the town of Barnsdall is remembered for its one bad day. That's what Mayor Johnny Kelley said is pushing them to get back on their feet.

"This ain't about me. But it is hard on me because I wish I could snap my fingers and make it all better for everybody but I can’t," said Kelley.



He said he's eager for the day his town’s whole again. The large area which suffered the worst damage had about 75 homes. Mayor Kelley said they're waiting on a test to clean up the rest of the debris so they can start rebuilding.

"I’ll be thankful when they get their archaeological study on the creek bed so we can get the debris removal completed and these people because I do have some people here, that are actually waiting for them to complete that so they can rebuild. We got several people that can rebuild," said Kelley.

2 News spoke with Kelley in late November about the town’s road to rebuilding.

But with the two main employers leaving the town the future of the town looked bleak.

Then the community's Christmas parade happened.

"We’ve not seen a parade like this ever here so, it’s been a rough year," said Faith Allison a resident in Barnsdall.

2 News reached out to a realtor selling homes in Barnsdall. Kevin Lynch said the town is more than the businesses it houses.

"Small town community where everyone opens the door for each other, and they always say hi, and they wave at each other driving down the road. That’s what I like," said Lynch.

His position is to sell the community alongside the home, which he said is easy with a town like Barnsdall.

"Some of the challenges would be for employment. I know the plant is shutting down that was here, but Bartlesville is only 20 minutes away, and Pawhuska is another 20 minutes away. Tulsa’s 30 minutes away, so I think that if you like the small hometown atmosphere, this would be a great place to come to," Lynch said.

He said the community lives life year-round like the day after the storm.

"As soon as the tornado went through they were out, you know, blood, sweat and tears just helping everybody back to where they need to be. And that’s the kind of community Barnsdall is," said Lynch.

Mayor Kelley said the town is looking for bids for the archeological study on the riverbank. Once done they can clean up the leftover debris and more families can start their rebuilding process.

