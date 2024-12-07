'It was awesome!' Barnsdall not letting Christmas become another victim of the storm

BARNSDALL, Okla. — Once again, the Barnsdall community came together in the form of a Christmas parade.

This comes just 7 months after an EF4 tornado devastated

a significant portion of the town.

But residents said that's not their focus as they prepare for the holidays and work to build even more traditions.

"It was awesome. It’s the best parade Barnsdall’s ever had that I can remember," said Faith Allison.

She was at the parade with many of her family and friends. They watched as not only the town's shops participated but also experienced a Santa sighting.

She said it was a good break from what the towns had been dealing with as they continued to clean up with the hope of rebuilding.

She said her family was fortunate to stay in the town while so many others moved away.

"We’ve never seen a parade like this here. It’s been a rough year for everyone, and this is definitely a great way to bring in the Christmas season," said Allison.

The parade and celebration provided a moment of ease and a chance for neighbors to catch up with neighbors.

2 News caught up with the Vice Chair of the Chamber of Commerce Melissa Pearson ahead of the parade.

"It’s been a little nerve-wracking but it’s been awesome seeing everyone show up all their floats, all the hard work some of them are amazing," said Pearson.

In November, we told you that her family lost their home in the tornado.

"Hard especially, you don’t think about stuff that you lost especially your homemade ornaments that we don’t have anymore," said Pearson in November.

But it was her goal alongside the chamber of commerce to bring the sparkle back to Barnsdall.

"It’s a different kind of feeling but it’s amazing," Pearson said.

This parade is all for a town that’s lost so much – not making Christmas another victim of the storm.

