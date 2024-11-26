'Hope': How Barnsdall community is celebrating the holidays after EF-4 tornado

BARNSDALL, Okla. — It's been more than six and a half months since Barnsdall was struck by an EF-4 tornado, but as the holidays roll around, it's time for the town to come back together.

When in Barnsdall back on May, 2 News reported on a grandmother's home which was severely damaged. Among that damage were two broken Christmas ornaments.

Looking back on a picture of the ornaments sparked interest in how towns hit by natural disasters celebrate holidays and continue the traditions they've built for years.

"It's hard, especially if you don’t think about stuff you lost, especially your homemade ornaments that we don’t have anymore," said Melissa Pearson, the vice president of the chamber of commerce.

Melissa Pearson

She and her family are making decisions they never thought they’d have to make, what to do for Christmas?

"We’re actually we’re not gonna stay in town for Christmas this year just because it’s kind of heartbreaking," said Pearson,

Half a year ago the Pearson's were one of about 75 families impacted by the tornado. While they hope to rebuild in the next couple of months they've had to make other arrangements.

But despite the heartache of losing their home and belongings, the Pearson's are giving back to the community alongside the chamber of commerce.

"I try to be involved as much as I possibly can," said Pearson.

That help comes with a sprinkle of holiday cheer and a little magic. The chamber decided to bring back its Christmas parade. This is a tradition that's taken a hiatus but the towns need to gather is bringing it back to the spotlight.

"We would definitely love to have all kinds of floats and people in our parade like come, join us, please," said Pearson.

She hopes all in the community who are still there or gone reunite in the festivities.

2 News also caught up with Barnsdall Mayor Johnny Kelley, he’s been on the front lines watching his town recover since the beginning.

KJRH

"You go through something like this, it’s a process that you can’t imagine until you’ve actually been through it," said Kelley.

He said Oklahoma’s helpful spirit is still motivating them to move forward with the chamber holding more holiday events.

"Hope to always be able to give back and help somebody else you know. I think that's one of the best things you can do in life, is help somebody else," said Kelley.

Their holiday wish is one of prosperity and joy as the town doesn’t look back on a single tornado but on the traditions rooted far deeper.

The Christmas parade will be on December 6, starting at 6:30. 2 News is planning to be there to celebrate with the Barnsdallstrong community.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

