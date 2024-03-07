Protest for Nex Benedict draws dozens in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — On March 6, groups for and against 2SLGBTQI+ rights were at Owasso High School expressing their beliefs. Some of those groups supported Nex Benedict.

The law enforcement presence was high as Owasso police said they were expecting larger crowds nationwide.

At one point, two groups of opposite beliefs with signs and umbrellas were feet from one another. Despite some back-and-forth rhetoric, everyone kept it cool.

It was one of Lance Preston's hopes from the beginning.

"Today is all about love, and it's always going to outweigh hate," Preston told 2 News.

Preston is the founder and director of Rainbow Youth Project, a 2SLGBTQI+ advocacy organization. His group, along with Parasol Patrol, Veterans for Equality, and others, were in Owasso.

2 News counted at least 100 people from those organizations.

"Love is always going to prevail," Preston said. "They have an army of allies willing to support, uplift, and encourage them at every step."

There were seven members from Westboro Baptist Church, an anti-2SLGBTQI+ organization out of Topeka, KS.

Westboro Baptist members went to the Educational Services Center and Owasso High School for 30 minutes at each stop.

Many protestors were not engaging with groups they didn't support.

A lot of law enforcement agencies were on hand for safety purposes, including Owasso police, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Rogers County Sheriff's Office, and the Cherokee Marshall Service.

Preston said he appreciated it.

"I've spoken with many of them. They just stopped by to ask if everyone was okay if anyone was threatened, or if we needed anything," Preston said.

To be clear: 2 News did not attend the event to spread anyone's message. 2 News was there for ongoing coverage of Nex Benedict due to the significant police presence.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

