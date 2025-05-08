Promenade Mall scheduled for auction, $800K in taxes owed

TULSA, Okla. — There could be some hope for Midtown Tulsa’s Promenade Mall.

The once-popular shopping spot has been taken over by an absent owner, which, in turn, has turned the mall into a haven for trespassers and vandals.

The Tulsa County Treasurer’s Office tells 2 News that because the owner, Mike Kohan of Kohan Retail Investment Group, is three years behind on taxes, the property could be going up for auction.

As of May 8, Kowan owes just under $800,000 ($799,788.50) for 2021-2024 taxes. In order to get the property off the auction block for now, roughly a quarter of a million dollars ($263,066.50) must be paid by June 6.

Meanwhile, the City of Tulsa continues daily monitoring to make sure the doors stay secured. Brant Pitchford, Code Enforcement Manager, said that if there is probable cause for criminal activity, his staff could go inside to inspect the property. However, they would be reluctant to do that because it is a safety issue.

“Such a vast, big space, there would be numerous places to hide,” Pitchford explained. “Even TPD (Tulsa Police Department) with K-9 would be reluctant to clear the space just because someone is inside of it.”

The City of Tulsa deemed the mall's core “unfit for human occupancy” due to many safety issues. There is no water or fire suppression system. Fighting a fire inside would be very difficult. The inadequate suppression system is why the mall closed in 2023. The owner chose not to fix the problem.

Pitchford said that’s the last time city officials were in regular contact with Kohan.

“We had good communication, or some communication,” he said. “Since then, it’s been non-existent.”

Kohan does not answer calls from 2 News, either. Pitchford said fines are not an option.

“The City of Tulsa has no administrative fine process,” he said. “If we ever had to secure the property or do physical abatement, they would be billed for the cost of abatement, plus a $300 administrative fee.”

The treasurer’s office said they have sent the owners and stakeholders multiple notices and emails to notify them of the sale. No word on whether the owner intends to pay the taxes or let the property be auctioned.

