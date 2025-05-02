Trespassing enforced, security ramped up at vacant Promenade Mall

TULSA, Okla. — Five days after 2 News aired a news story on the repeated break-ins at unlocked doors at Promenade Mall, 4107 S. Yale Ave., city officials began enforcing trespassing ordinances in order to keep vandals and the homeless out of the unsafe structure.

After learning the City of Tulsa had received multiple complaints of trash, fires, water and people living inside the mall, 2 News went the mall. The door opened right up, with open access to the mall.

That was on April 23. At that time, city officials told us they were giving the owner, Kohan Retail Investment Group, a deadline of May 6 to secure the property themselves; that it was required to give the owners notice.

On April 28, code enforcement went to the property and deemed the structure “unlawful” and “unfit for human occupancy.”

We are told that in certain “repeat issue” situations, like the ones at Promenade Mall, the city can go ahead and secure the property themselves without the owner’s permission. So, they did.

City officials say they have also started daily monitoring of the mall—between code enforcement, Tulsa Police and Tulsa Fire Departments.

A city spokesperson say there is no specific time frame for the daily monitoring, but they are “committed to ensuring it stays secure.”

They say code enforcement will officially close the case on May 6 if the mail has stayed locked up.

Tulsa police always encourage any suspicious activity to continue to be reported.

2 News has tried to reach the property's owner since the mall closed in September 2023 until now. A basic Google search will direct to a litany of problems with Kohan-owned malls across the country.

However, a news station in Illinois reported May 1 that the company just bought a new mall property in Moline, with hopes of revitalizing and transforming the area.

