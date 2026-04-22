MCALESTER, Okla. — A Pittsburg County Tax Incentive District (TID) review committee met inside Pittsburg County Courthouse April 21 and voted to advance tax plans for a massive data center.

IREN is the Sydney, Australia-based developer behind "Project Emerald", a plan to build a complex across 2,000 acres south of the town of Kiowa.

WATCH: 'Project Emerald': AI data center plan in Pittsburg County moving forward

'Project Emerald': AI data center plan in Pittsburg County moving forward

IREN wants to begin building a complex in 2027 in two phases that would surround the Kiowa Lake Road area south of town. Pittsburg County Commissioner Charlie Rogers said it would use power from PSO.

Jason Date of IREN's North America development team declined to give more project specifics to 2 News Oklahoma immediately after the meeting, but later submitted a statement:

"IREN appreciates the ongoing dialogue with local leaders and community members as this project moves forward. We’re committed to being transparent and to listening as we take this important step.

Our goal is to be a long-term partner in Pittsburg County--bringing new investment, creating local jobs, and supporting the broader economy. At our other sites, including in Childress, Texas, we’ve prioritized hiring locally and contributing to community organizations, and we intend to do the same here.

We also understand that projects like this raise important questions. We are committed to operating responsibly, respecting local priorities, and minimizing environmental impact while delivering reliable digital infrastructure.

We look forward to continuing the conversation and working together to ensure this project delivers meaningful, long-term benefits for the community." Jason Date, associate director of development at IREN

County Rural Water District #11 board chair Candice Crutchfield told 2 News she did not appreciate the board not being given project specifics despite being included on the April 21 meeting's agenda. The item was skipped when Crutchfield, in attendance "as a constituent", told the committee the water board was not informed beforehand.

"I think that they need to pay to play in our backyard," the water board chair said. "If it means we need new water infrastructure to support these massive water consumption data centers or whatever it is -- I'm not against projects, as long as it's put together properly and presented to the public properly."



As 2 News has reported in recent past, rural water supply for a Pittsburg County development has drawn scrutiny from neighbors.

However, Date mentioned during the meeting that IREN is confident it would not use excess water quantities.

"We have confirmed that the City of Kiowa actually has adequate water to supply the ongoing operations," Date said. "But if there isn't sufficient water locally, water holders can haul in water even from outside of the county or the state."

The discussions during Tuesday's very full tax incentive district meeting at the county courthouse included Kiowa Public School Superintendent Sam Rhyne, who said he's already toured IREN's Childress, Texas facility. He voted to advance the project to be voted on by participating boards.

"(Participating boards means) each entity that's affected by ad valorem taxes," Rhyne told 2 News. "It would be their boards, which would be "Kiowa School board, the career & tech board, the health board, library board, and the (county) board of commissioners.

"(From) the numbers that they have given us, it would be a significant impact on our budget and would allow us to do a lot of great things for our school," the superintendent added before declining to specify exact numbers.



Commissioner Mike Haynes said during the April 21 meeting that neighbors will get to weigh in at two evening public meetings at Kiowa High School's auditorium in May. The actual dates will be finalized with 14 days advance notice, Haynes said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

