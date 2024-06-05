PROJECT 61: One Hope Tulsa hosts sports and arts camp at Rose Bowl

TULSA, Okla. — One Hope Tulsa is hosting its annual Project 61 Sports and Arts Camp from June 4 to June 7.

The camp is totally free and seeks to encourage kids to try something new.

This is the 21st year One Hope Tulsa is holding this camp, sharing hope and building resistance in the community.

"This is why we're here," said One Hope Tulsa President Joe Blankenship. "That's why we do this, to step in and help families that are going through hard things to provide for their kids what they would want provided for the kids."

The Rose Bowlhas its own story of resistance after having to be partially rebuilt.

During the intense Father's Day storms in 2023, the west wall caved in.

Storms Damage West Wall of Rose Bowl

One Hope Tulsa is a ministry aimed at "creating flourishing neighborhoods where relationships build resilience and hope changes outcomes."

The Project 61 Sports and Arts Camp is for kids entering 1st through 9th grade. The camp is made possible by volunteers.

If you're interested in the program, click here.

