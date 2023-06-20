Rose Bowl Damaged in Weekend Storms

TULSA, Okla. — The Rose Bowl is a can't miss building off Route 66.

"When I came to the University of Tulsa in the late 70's it was the place."

Built in 1961, it has seen many phases in its day.

"There were Bowling events in the 60's and 70's. It's a special place and it is becoming a special place in our community. It's become the rallying point for East Tulsa, really."

It is now the main center for One Hope-Tulsa. A nonprofit that focuses on athletic and educational programs primarily for the underprivileged.

"It's an iconic Route 66 building, but it’s the people that we care most about."

The historic building was nearly good as new, until the storms blew in on Sunday.

"The wind blew in the west wall about three feet"

Nearly knocking it entirely to the ground, with about 25 people inside.

"One of our staff members saw lightning through what was supposed to be the roof. They got concerned and moved everyone down to the turf on the other end."

While damaging an historic court that used to be the home of Bill Self's Elite Eight team.

In total, more than $100,000 damages and a wall that is being held together by a basketball hoop and some pipework for the sprinkler system.

"Anything could cause it to, it is in a perilous place right now. They don't believe there is any way to knock it outward. It has to come inward."

Half the building treacherous, at a time they need it most.

"I just don't want kids to miss out. I know God knows all of that and has a plan, but I'm hopeful for it to be better because of it somehow."

Blankenship says they are accepting donations to help repair the building. More information can be found here: https://givebutter.com/onehopetulsa

