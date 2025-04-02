Watch Now
Privacy concern or safety measure? | Bartesville split on possible Flock cam ban

BARTESVILLE, Okla. — Tim Sherrick, City Counselor of Ward 1 in Bartlesville, proposed banning Flock cameras, which are intended to increase public safety by reading license plates.

They've been in place since September 2024 within the city limits. However, community members said they're split about the proposed ban.

Tiffany Lammon, a Bartlesville local, favors keeping the flock cameras.

"It's great, an extra layer of safety for moms," said Lammon.

Deputy Chief Andrew Ward said the 10 Flock cameras in Bartlesville helped them return two children to their families and find homicide suspects.

Sherrick told 2 News that he was worried about security concerns and that the community members were telling him they didn't want them. But Lammon disagrees and is concerned about taking them away.

"I do I think it would take away an added level of safety," said Lammon.

2 News asked Sherrick about Lammon's worries of taking away the cameras.

"We've heard from a few people that support the implementation as it stands today; they're in the minority. And the majority of people have expressed that they want them removed entirely," said Sherrick.

Lammon hoped the cameras would stay and continue to protect the community.

"It's a good way for criminals to be caught, and I think it's great," said Lammon.

Sherrick said he encourages the community to express their thoughts in the city council meeting at Bartlesville City Hall on April 7 at 5:30 pm.

