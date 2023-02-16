Osage County looking to buy Flock Safety cameras

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Osage County is the largest county in the state but has very limited law enforcement resources.

That’s why the sheriff is looking to invest in Flock Safety cameras which are linked through an information sharing network that helps to capture criminal activity.

The Beverly Hills Lake Estates II neighborhood is already using Flock Safety cameras, and they’ve seen a huge reduction in crime.

Bruce Krefting lives up in the rolling hills of Osage County.

He says that he and his neighbors were initially concerned about being so far out in the country and away from law enforcement. So, they decided to invest in a deterrent.

“Before we got Flock, we had trailers stolen, bicycles stolen, porch pirates, petty theft and in the two years that we've had the Flock system, no crime at all,” he says.

The City of Tulsa has been using Flock Safety cameras for a while now, and the cameras have had a major impact on crime.

The cameras have helped to solve homicides, recover numerous stolen, vehicles and assisted in missing person’s cases.

The cameras use technology that alerts law enforcement if a vehicle is stolen or is involved in an Amber Alert or even a Silver Alert.

"We've seen the success that Tulsa has had with the cameras, and so we've decided to implement the Flock cameras here to be a force multiplier for our law enforcement efforts,” says Lt. Gary Upton.

Right now, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office has roughly 18-20 deputies to cover the largest county in the state.

"The Flock camera, by saving the license plate information and saving the make and model of the car can help them solve the crime so that guy doesn't come back and get the next neighborhood or visit our neighborhood again,” says Krefting.

The goal is to purchase anywhere from 2 to 10 cameras initially.

"We’re buying the cameras that you can actually move around to different high crime locations and perhaps maybe get some targeted law enforcement out of it,” says Lt. Upton.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is working with area ranchers, HOA’s and even the school district to purchase and place these cameras around the community.

