PRIMA BARBIE: Osage Nation's Maria Tallchief honored with Barbie doll

TULSA, Okla. — Barbie is honoring the Osage Nation Prima Ballerina Maria Tallchief with a doll for Native American Heritage Month.

The Tallchief doll is the second from an Oklahoma tribe in the Inspiring Women Dolls series. Last year, Mattel honored first female Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Wilma Mankiller with her own doll.

Local News First female Cherokee Nation Principal Chief honored with Barbie doll Jennifer Maupin

Maria is widely considered to be the first ballet dancer to attain the honorable title of prima ballerina in America and rose through the ranks with the New York City Ballet.

The doll itself is wearing the prima ballerina costume she wore for her debut in the New York City Ballet's 1949 production of "The Firebird."

Mattel

Barbie said it worked closely with Tallchief's daughter, Elise Paschen, to sculpt a doll accurately representing the dancer.

"Mattel is honored to have the support of Maria’s family and friends, to share her trailblazing story with more children and to celebrate her legacy," said the company.

Barbie will make a donation through the Barbie Dream Gap Project to the Center for Native American Youth, which is a national education and advocacy organization that works alongside Native youth on reservations in rural villages and urban spaces across the country to improve their health, safety and overall well-being.

Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear said the tribe is proud of the recognition.

"Maria Tallchief was an extraordinary person with immense talent who remained grounded in her Osage culture,” said Chief Standing Bear. “She remains a guiding light for many across the globe, especially here at home on the Osage Nation Reservation. Her many accomplishments exemplify that you can achieve your dreams with hard work and determination. We are proud that Mattel and the Tallchief family created a Barbie honoring Maria to ensure future generations learn about her remarkable life."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

