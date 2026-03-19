TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma House passed legislation to ban Pride flags and LGBTQ+ program funding at state agencies.

House Bill 1219 would prohibit state agencies from displaying Pride flags and using state funds to promote LGBTQ+ programs.

WATCH: PRIDE FLAG BAN? What House Bill 1219 could mean for Oklahoma

PRIDE FLAG BAN? What House Bill 1219 could mean for Oklahoma

State Representative Kevin West is the author behind the legislation.

"By displaying it on state property, it's basically an endorsement," said West. "I happen to believe that is something that divides the citizens of Oklahoma so keeping it to the flags that can currently be displayed is a way to alleviate that division."

West fielded questions from his colleagues during a March 11 bill reading.

During the reading, lawmakers debated the impact of the legislation.

State Representative Andy Fugate asked why the bill was filed as an emergency.

"So we’re aware of some imminent state funds that are going to be used to do this?" asked Fugate.

"Uh, not necessarily, but it usually comes up during the month of June," West said.

"So, we're not aware of anything specific, but we’re assuming that something might happen in the month of June because June is a pride month and that’s why we have an emergency?" asked Fugate.

"That is correct," West said.

State Representative Michelle McCane also raised questions about the legislation.

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"What is the issue with my existence on state property?" she asked West. "I mean, I myself am queer, is that creating division because I’m here? Should I not be as able to freely express myself as you are?"

"No, you can express yourself," said West. "The state of Oklahoma is not going to promote one or the other."

"One of the concerns that I have is where is the line on targeting folks? It’s this group now, but who will it be next," McCane said.

McCane said she has not received one call from an Oklahoman concerned about a Pride flag and does not feel this should be their priority.

"There’s always something to hate, and I think it just kind of turns attention away from accountability that we have as elected officials to do our jobs," she said. "If we can go ‘well, we weren’t able to lower grocery prices or gas prices or home prices but hey we stopped the pride flag from being displayed at a state building…’ who does that help?"

West said displays in close proximity to private offices would not count as a state endorsement.

2 News reached out to West’s office to speak with him about the bill, but did not hear back.

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