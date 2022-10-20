Preparations underway for execution of Benjamin Cole in McAlester

MCALESTER, Okla. — 6:00 a.m.

Preparations are now underway in McAlester for the scheduled execution of Benjamin Cole on Thursday morning.

Cole is sentenced to death in the 2002 killing of his 9-month-old daughter in Rogers County. He's one of several inmates scheduled for execution over the next few months.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted to not recommend clemency for Cole in late September.

This marks the second execution to resume after weeks of debates earlier in the year about whether the state's execution methods are constitutional and violated death row inmates' rights.

The debate started last October when John Marion Grant vomited and convulsed after he was administered midazolam, the first drug in the three-step lethal injection process.

Descriptions from witnesses caused some to question if the execution went as planned, but the Oklahoma Department of Corrections says it went "without complications."

Since then, many death row inmates and their legal teams have submitted requests to courts to put a pause on executions.

The courts put a hold on executions to determine the requests. Months later, a judge ruled that Oklahoma can continue with its executions by lethal injection, ruling that the inmates in this case "have fallen well short" of proving that the method of execution violates their constitutional rights.

ODOC announced shortly after the decision they would resume executions this year.

Months later, a federal appeals court affirmed this decision by siding with the State of Oklahoma ruling that the state's execution protocol does not violate the U.S. Constitution or other federal laws in the U.S.

Cole's attorneys requested a trial to determine his competency, saying Cole suffers from severe mental illnesses, including brain damage and paranoid schizophrenia. The Pittsburg Country District Court later denied this request.

According to the Associated Press, the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a last-minute appeal filed by Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole, paving the way for his scheduled execution to continue as planned.

Cole is scheduled to be executed at 10 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

