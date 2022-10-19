Bixby tight end Luke Hasz invited to Under Armour All-America game

BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby tight end Luke Hasz will be on a flight to Orlando at the beginning of next year to play in the 2023 Under Armour All-America game.

The high school held Hasz's jersey presentation on Wednesday. The senior Spartan is a 4-star commit to Arkansas and is invited to play at this national all-star game which will air on ESPN on Jan. 3.

Hasz started his high school career with college basketball aspirations but ended up earning his way to an SEC program with his play on the football field.

"I didn't think [playing football] was going to be what it was but then it just started falling into place and I fell in love with the game," Hasz said.

Hasz is a vital part of the dominant, undefeated Spartan team that's the favorite to make it to the Class 6A Division state title game. Bixby hosts Westmoore on Thursday night.

