Investigation continues in Okmulgee quadruple murder

OKMULGEE. OKLA. — Police are still searching for answers in the shooting and dismemberment deaths of four Okmulgee men.

2 News has been in Okmulgee from the beginning of the case, speaking to law enforcement and members of the community as more details come out, but the community is being tight-lipped.

There are just more than 11,000 people living in Okmulgee, and most people know their neighbors — making a quadruple murder even more shocking.

Since this case began, we’ve had crews there each day talking with neighbors and law enforcement. But the longer the case stays open, the less the residents are willing to talk about the murders. Crews went to Okmulgee Wednesday and were met with a shaken town, people are afraid to talk, want to stay away from the case or are staying quiet until more information comes to light.

There are Facebook pages where residents share conspiracy theories on the case, which leads to even more questions.

Theories aside, this is what law enforcement can confirm right now: Joe Kennedy was picked up in Florida, Monday after fleeing in a stolen vehicle. He's the owner of a salvage yard in town and a person of interest in the quadruple murder. He faced a judge in a Florida court Wednesday and his bond was denied. He will now be extradited back to Oklahoma but police aren't sharing when that will happen.

Jon Chastain, brother to two of the victims, is speaking out and says he and his family are still in shock.

“We’re all horribly, horribly hurt by this. It’s just not something we ever seen coming. Our family never seen them doing anything to deserve this,” said Chastain.

2 News reached out to the agencies in Florida and Oklahoma. Including the Okmulgee County District Attorney, Okmulgee Police, and the Okmulgee Sheriff. None of those agencies would speak with us about the latest in the case.

As the investigation continues into the killing of these four men, all there’s left to do is wait.

