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Portion of Yale closed south of 91st for small sinkhole

Portion of Yale closed south of 91st for small sinkhole
KJRH
Portion of Yale closed south of 91st for small sinkhole
Portion of Yale closed south of 91st for small sinkhole
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A portion of Yale south of 91st in Tulsa is closed while crews work to repair a small sinkhole which opened up on the far side of the sidewalk on the road's west side.

Tulsa City Councilor Phil Lakin posted about the sinkhole on social media. He said Oklahoma Turnpike Authority was handling repairs, with assistance from the city of Tulsa. He said that was to ensure the project was completed as quickly as possible.

Portion of Yale closed south of 91st for small sinkhole

Lakin said the closure would cause delays in the area and asked drivers to be patient.

The closure comes on the heels of another closure less than a mile away, along 91st between Yale and Harvard. That closure is for road widening, and is expected to last until the fall.

Portion of Yale closed south of 91st for small sinkhole

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