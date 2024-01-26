Police suspect foul play in missing Tulsa woman case

TULSA, Okla. — Cassidy Ritchie, a 39-year-old Tulsa woman has been missing since Jan. 20.

Police said they believe Ritchie may be the victim of foul play and left somewhere off Highway 412 between Tulsa and Inola.

Ritchie's car, a light blue 2006 Chrysler Pacifica, with Creek tag number J1L90 was found on the side of the road with a large amount of mud on it.

TPD

Ritchie has previously been involved in domestic violence incidents and police are looking for anyone who may have seen something suspicious while driving in the area during the time frame of her disappearance.

If you have any information please call 918-596-9222 or you can call Tulsa Crimestoppers anonymously at 918-596-COPS

This is a developing story.

