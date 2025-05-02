Police: Kiefer students prop open high school door, letting outsider in

KIEFER, Okla. — Parents are sounding the alarm after police say some students propped open the door of Kiefer High School and allowed an outsider into a classroom.

Stacy Corley lives nearby. She said she is concerned that teens would turn a blind eye to school safety and put others at risk.

“I can’t even believe a child or student would think that would be OK. I mean, my 8-year-old and my 9-year-old son, they know better. I would think that a high-schooler would know better, “ said Corley.

Paula Rhodes is also concerned about the incident.

“I would question what security measures are in the school. Why would this be allowed to happen?”, said Rhodes.

2 News took their concerns straight to Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O’Mara.

He said campus security is handled by an independent agency and not his department, but he admits the security breach is alarming.

“It concerns me that the students are not taking school safety as seriously as they should be. Anytime there is an open door, it’s an issue of concern,” said O’Mara.

He said once the person was inside the classroom, it didn’t take long for people to realize something was very wrong, despite having a substitute teacher that day.

2 News also spoke with Superintendent Randy Shaw off-camera about why parents weren’t notified of the incident.

Shaw said once they realized the outsider wasn’t there to cause harm, they didn’t want to alarm the parents, and so the district handled it internally.

“As a parent, I would want other parents to know. You trust people to take care of your children and I would think that’s against someone’s privacy. They should all know and it should have been on the news,” said Corley.

Because he wouldn’t do an on-camera interview, 2 News asked Shaw to answer some questions we emailed to him.

He assured us that he would, but we still haven’t received it.

