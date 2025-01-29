Police investigating alleged embezzlement by Owasso parent-teacher organization

OWASSO, Okla. — The Owasso Police Department is investigating alleged embezzlement through an Owasso elementary school's Parent Teacher Organization (PTO).

OPD said Marrow Elementary officials reported a check written by the PTO for a legitimate school-related purchase did not clear the bank, which led the school to investigate.

Owasso Public Schools Administration looked back several years and found multiple discrepancies and alleged illegitimate purchases made through the PTO account.

OPD's Nick Boatman said the investigation is still in its early stages, but at this time, it appears over $100,000 of illegitimate purchases were made.

Marrow Elementary Principal Tyler Martin sent this letter to staff and families:

Dear Morrow Elementary Families,



I am writing to inform you of a serious issue involving PTO funds for Morrow Elementary. After a review of financial records, discrepancies in the Morrow PTO account were identified. Upon this discovery, district leaders and I immediately took action by starting an internal investigation. Based on those findings, the district notified local law enforcement and a police report was filed today.



While each of the PTOs in Owasso Public Schools are separate organizations and the district is not responsible for the management of site PTO funds, we are committed to being transparent about our efforts to resolve this issue.



I understand that this news may be concerning and want to assure you that we are taking all necessary steps to address the situation. Here at Morrow, the PTO Board has been restructured with additional measures in place for accessing PTO funds. The district is also reviewing financial protocols related to site PTOs to enhance oversight within those organizations and prevent any similar issues in the future.



The Morrow PTO has always been committed to supporting our school community by raising funds for programs, resources, and activities that enhance the educational experience of our students, and we look forward to continuing that partnership.



Thank you for your continued support and understanding as we work through this challenge. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to me

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

