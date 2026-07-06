TULSA, Okla. — Mounting, smelly trash, and no dumpsters. Tenants at the Vesta Realty-run Woodland Manor want answers.

“Get things fixed and be honest with the people. Talk to the people, tell them the truth, what’s going on,” resident Cynthia Keener told 2 News on July 3.

WATCH: Plot Twist: How the Vesta saga now includes racketeering claims and ‘War Dogs’:

Plot Twist: How the Vesta saga now includes racketeering claims and ‘War Dogs’

However, truth and trust are at the forefront of Vesta owner Marc Kulick’s legal problems.

Kansas-based investor John Upperman is the second business partner to accuse Kulick of criminal activity in civil court, detailing claims of RICO violations that include mail and wire fraud and money laundering.

RELATED>>>Mounting trash, mounting legal problems: 8 new lawsuits against Tulsa-based Vesta Realty

His suit alleges Kulick concealed misconduct by moving cash and using the borrowed money to fund his lavish lifestyle and gambling habit.

It’s one of more than a dozen lawsuits against Kulick that 2 News has covered since the beginning of 2026, with multiple claims of fraud and defaulting loans worth millions of dollars.

Tenants worry, asking how long all of this can continue? Well, there’s another lawsuit, out of the Delaware business court.

Upperman’s court records claim that after Kulick started having money problems, he made a “Hail Mary” attempt to keep his scheme afloat by borrowing more money from a man named Efraim Diveroli.

Diveroli is the inspiration behind the 2016 movie, “War Dogs,” starring Jonah Hill. Diveroli was sentenced to four years in prison on charges related to arms dealing and fraud, but now runs a company called YSA.

Those court records allege Kulick defaulted on four loans, with interest rates ranging from 1500% to 7000%, compounded daily, and that Kulick racked up defaulted loans at an estimated $930 million.

Vesta water bills paid, but residents say pattern of late payments causes stress

Kulick sued, in part, calling the interest rates “unreasonable.” However, Delaware is one of the few states in the United States that does not place limits on interest rates, called usury laws.

In an opinion, the judge wrote that YSA has the right to “take whatever steps… necessary… to protect its interests.”

As of late June, Tulsa land records show YSA has filed an agreement for deed and transfer on multiple Vesta properties, indicating a change, but what that looks like is unclear.

By all accounts, Kulick is still running the properties, telling 2 News that the lack of dumpsters is due to a change in vendor and should be fixed this week.

2 News has reached out to YSA for comment.

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