Mounting trash, mounting legal problems: 8 new lawsuits against Tulsa-based Vesta Realty

TULSA, Okla. — A slew of new court filings—eight since November 2025—are all tied to Marc Kulick, owner of Tulsa-based Vesta Realty.

2 News viewers asked us to look into the company when trash was not being picked up at several apartment complexes run by Vesta.

According to the Tulsa County Assessor’s Office, Kulick lives in a 9,000+ square foot mansion in South Tulsa, while complaints continue to come into our newsroom about basic maintenance of his apartment complexes.

According to its website, Vesta owns and operates 33 complexes in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Arkansas. 13 of them are in Tulsa, including Woodland Oaks, where 2 News interviewed one resident, who wished to remain anonymous, who was furious that their trash had piled up for weeks. The tenants say they were paying for trash service.

“It’s a health violation, I know I am not the only concerned citizen,” said the resident in early January.

She’s not the only one. We received dozens of emails from tenants complaining of problems ranging from maintenance to neglect. Most feared an interview on camera due to potential retaliation.

Two current employees said they are not paid on time.

Blake Rempe’s MBR Electric did electrical, plumbing, and HVAC work for Vesta’s Oklahoma City complexes. Last year, past due bills got up past $500,000.

Rempe said he couldn’t pay his own bills or employees, or purchase materials.

“They [Vesta] were pretty good to work for when they had plenty of money,” said Rempe.

Eventually, he filed a lien. However, Kulick begged him to drop it so he could make another business deal, said Rempe.

“He said, please, please, Blake, drop the liens, I’ll get you paid as soon as this property sells, and I went ahead and did it,” he explained.

While he received some money back, Rempe believes he is still owed $50,000.

That’s small compared to other lawsuits:



Vesta’s office space landlord claims Kulick owes more than $100,000 in unpaid rent;

American Express claims Kulick has a minimum payment due of more than $367,000

Three other suits claims he, Vesta, and/or business partners are behind on a $1 million loan, $3 million loan and a nearly $29 million loan.

Claims in the largest filing of $29 million, filed by Creo Lending, go beyond debt. The filing accuses Kulick and his business partner of willful misconduct by diverting rents, misappropriating revenues and allowing unauthorized liens and mortgages.

All of these court filings come as many who emailed us also called his recreational life into question.

Last year was a busy one for Kulick on the poker circuit—being recognized as an aggressive and fearless player on Season 14 of High Stakes Poker.

2 News reached out to Kulick’s attorneys regarding the court filings, who said they do not comment on pending litigation.

