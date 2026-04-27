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PLEA DEAL: Father accused of leaving crash that killed daughter takes deal

Elliott Binney
Tulsa County Jail
Elliott Binney
Posted

TULSA, Okla. — A father accused of leaving the scene of a car crash that killed his teenage daughter took a plea deal that means little jail time.

Elliott Binney faced charges of:

  • First-degree manslaughter
  • Leaving the scene of a fatal crash
  • Two counts of child neglect
  • Reckless Driving
  • Transporting open container
  • Driving left of center

The charges stemmed from a 2024 crash in Bixby that killed Shelby, 16.

Shelby Binney.png

Bixby police said the car Binney was driving left the roadway, rolled over, and ejected Binney's 16-year-old daughter, Shelby, killing her.

Elliot Binney

Local News

Arrest report, video of father accused of leaving scene of deadly crash

Samson Tamijani

Three other family members were involved in the crash and were treated for their injuries. BPD told 2 News that Binney left the scene of the crash. In the arrest affidavit, Binney told police he took a "gulp" of vodka while driving his family and was passing cars in a no-passing zone.

Binney pled guilty and got a 10 year split sentence: 5 years in custody and 5 on probation. The deal also includes a review after 2 years, which means he could get out in as soon as two years.

2 News Anchor Erin Christy did an exhaustive search into Binney's background, including prior convictions, DA Steve Kunzweiler said those cases were not admissable.

Elliot Binney

Local News

Expansive criminal record for father involved in crash that killed daughter

Erin Christy

Christy attended the hearing on April 27th, and is digging into the plea.

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