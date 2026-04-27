PLEA DEAL: Father accused of leaving crash that killed daughter takes deal

TULSA, Okla. — A father accused of leaving the scene of a car crash that killed his teenage daughter took a plea deal that means little jail time.

Elliott Binney faced charges of:



First-degree manslaughter

Leaving the scene of a fatal crash

Two counts of child neglect

Reckless Driving

Transporting open container

Driving left of center

The charges stemmed from a 2024 crash in Bixby that killed Shelby, 16.

Iralyn Lee

Bixby police said the car Binney was driving left the roadway, rolled over, and ejected Binney's 16-year-old daughter, Shelby, killing her.

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Three other family members were involved in the crash and were treated for their injuries. BPD told 2 News that Binney left the scene of the crash. In the arrest affidavit, Binney told police he took a "gulp" of vodka while driving his family and was passing cars in a no-passing zone.

Binney pled guilty and got a 10 year split sentence: 5 years in custody and 5 on probation. The deal also includes a review after 2 years, which means he could get out in as soon as two years.

2 News Anchor Erin Christy did an exhaustive search into Binney's background, including prior convictions, DA Steve Kunzweiler said those cases were not admissable.

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Christy attended the hearing on April 27th, and is digging into the plea.

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