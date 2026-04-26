Oklahoma leaders respond after shots fired at White House Correspondents' Dinner

TULSA, Okla. — Multiple leaders from Oklahoma have posted their thoughts on social media, after shots were fired and a suspect arrested during the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25.

Officials said Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, was apprehended at the Washington Hilton after he fired shots in a security area at the hotel.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, as well as many other high-ranking officials, were rushed from the event following the incident.

Previous Coverage>>> Trump safe, suspect in custody after shooting at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Shortly after the incident, state and federal leaders from Oklahoma posted their thoughts to social media.

Governor Kevin Stitt shared a news article and said "Grateful for swift action by Secret Service and law enforcement to protect our President, First Lady and the Cabinet tonight. Praying for their continued safety as this situation is unfolding."

U.S. Senator from Oklahoma James Lankford posted to Facebook, saying "Cindy and I join many others in prayers of gratitude for the safety of President Trump and everyone else at the White House Correspondents Dinner tonight. A night of horror and tragedy was prevented by brave first responders. We’ll learn more in the days ahead but for now let’s be grateful that no lives were lost and everyone is safe. And to my fellow Oklahomans, stay weather aware and safe tonight."

Representative Kevin Hern also posted to Facebook, saying in part, "I am grateful for the swift actions of law enforcement tonight to protect everyone in the room. Thank God the Secret Service agent injured confronting the shooter is expected to be okay."

Representative Stephanie Bice shared a post from the House Republicans which said, "House Republicans unite in praying for those who were in harm’s way during tonight’s White House Correspondent’s Dinner. We are grateful to Secret Service and all law enforcement agencies who have put their lives in danger to protect our democracy - and those who lead it."

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