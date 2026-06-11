Man with machete shot at North Tulsa store

TULSA, Okla. — One man is recovering after getting shot in the hip at a North Tulsa store.

Police said the store owner called around 8:15 from the Naifeh's store in the 200 block of Mohawk Boulevard. He said he shot a man who came into the store.

The owner said the man came into the store looking for someone, when the owner didn't know who he was talking about the man left and came back with a machete. The owner and the man fought, the owner got hit in the shoulder with a machete.

The owner got his gun and fired at the man, shooting him in the hip. The man collapsed in the parking lot. He's being treated at a hospital.

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