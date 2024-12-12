Planned wind farms pit property rights against community concerns

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — In the past few years, wind energy companies have “come sweepin’ down the plain” into Oklahoma, while facing fierce headwinds from locals all around.

In recent months, Pittsburg County residents have been up in arms about planned wind farms, especially about how they may impact Eufala Lake.

2 News Oklahoma’s Douglas Braff listened to their concerns and brought them to local officials and a company involved.

Hundreds of wind turbines are planned to be built there and in neighboring McIntosh County beginning around 2030, with companies already making deals with local property owners.

Some significant concerns locals have ranged in topics from the local economy allegedly seeing no benefit, upkeep of the turbines, and public safety. However, the most common one was preserving Eufaula Lake’s views and fears of turning off tourists.

2 News Oklahoma Eufaula Lake is Oklahoma's largest lake.

2 News spoke with Joseph Smietanksi, who lives near Eufaula Lake. He moderates a 600-person public Facebook group called “No Wind Turbines Pittsburg County.”

Smietanski is not a big fan of what he said would be the tallest turbines in the United States.

“When you start thinking of up to 900 turbines, all 90 feet taller than the St. Louis arch,” he told us, “that will radically change the lake life experience for residents here, people who vacation here, who build lake homes here.”

“You have to ask yourself, ‘Would people still see Lake Eufaula as a destination when it's surrounded by these industrial electricity generation structures?’” he added.

2 News Oklahoma "Concerned citizen" Joseph Smietanski has been calling on officials to halt local turbine projects.

2 News shared residents’ thoughts with Stealhead, one of the companies planning wind farms throughout the region.

All that their senior regional manager, Allie James, had to say regarding any impact to the lake views was simply, “the ‘Bluegrass Breeze Wind Project’ is west of Highway 69 in Pittsburg County. We’re not developing this project on Eufaula Lake.”

We also took Smietanski's and others' concerns to the Pittsburg County Commissioners’ chairman, Ross Selman (District 3).

While he had little opinion on tourism and preserving the views, his main concern was government overreach.

“I don't know if it would affect ... [tourists] wanting to be here or not,” Selman said. “But I think for the local people, you ain't going to keep these folks out of the water.”

“I'm not getting on no one's property and telling 'em what they can and can't do,” he emphasized.

2 News Oklahoma Pittsburg County Commissioner Ross Selman

As for where and how things go from here, there’s some uncertainty.

When asked what he would say to the commissioners, Smietanski replied, “Something we've asked for is a moratorium, and they have implemented a road moratorium.”

But now, he added that citizens have asked for a blanket moratorium “not just limited to the use of county roads.”

We asked Selman about implementing this proposed moratorium, which would specifically halt any county-wide wind turbine projects. He deferred to the district attorney, whom he said has to review the proposal first.

District Attorney Chuck Sullivan told 2 News he needs to determine the legal footing of such a moratorium before officially advising the commissioners on what they should or shouldn’t do.

Although both Sullivan and Selman generally agree that the county shouldn’t tell people what they can or cannot do with their private property, Sullivan emphasized that residents’ concerns must also be considered.

“There's a balance to be had between the individual property owners’ rights to be free from government intrusion,” he explained, “and all of the rest of the citizens of Pittsburg County and the potential harm that these turbines can bring.”

2 News Oklahoma Chuck Sullivan, the district attorney for both Pittsburg and Haskell Counties.

What’s happening in Pittsburg County is similar to what’s been playing out in other parts of the state.

Wind energy companies have been buying up properties for projects in recent years. However, it certainly has not been a breeze for them, as they almost always facing blowback from Oklahoma locals.

For example, 2 News previously reported on Delaware and Craig County residents organizing to oppose wind farms planned there.

