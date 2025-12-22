PIE FOR A CAUSE: LoFi serves up monthly specialty pizzas to support nonprofits

TUSLA, Okla. — Every slice of pizza at LoFi on Cherry Street serves a purpose.

Since opening their shop in 2024, LoFi's been running their "Pie for a Cause" initiative, creating specialty pizzas each month to benefit different organizations throughout the community.

"Obviously our primary focus is within our four walls but that's not the extent of what we want our partnership with the community to be," said owner Caleb Hunt. "It's worth every minute because we get to see the impacts."

The program works by dedicating 10% of proceeds from each month's specialty pizza to the chosen nonprofit organization.

This December, LoFi is featuring a carne asada pie to benefit the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. With community needs at an all-time high, Hunt said his team is taking this cause one step further.

"Right now, with the economy the way it is, we want to do what we can," said Hunt. "We're actually accepting donations directly to the food bank through our location here at LoFi, as well as doing the typical donation for Pie for a Cause."

Born and raised in Green Country, Hunt says giving back to the community isn't just good for business—it's personal.

"It was an easy way to not only have an impact outside of the four walls but flex some creativity with various different specialty pies that we could offer for a month's period of time," Hunt said.

The restaurant carefully selects which nonprofits to partner with based on shared values and mission alignment.

"We try to target those who match our mission and vibe," he said. "Sometimes it's art, sometimes it's music, but we don't want to hinder ourselves."

Each month, customers can try a new combination and support a different cause.

Nonprofits interested in partnering with LoFi can visit the restaurant in person to speak with the team or email info@pastishospitality.com.

