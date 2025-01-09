Watch Now
Alleged stabbing near Woodland Hills mall leads to suspect being shot by police

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa police officer shot a person after the suspect allegedly stabbed another person inside a restaurant near Woodland Hills mall.

Officers said the shooting happened after a pursuit with the suspect and ended on the east side of the mall.

2 News has crews headed to the scene to learn more.

