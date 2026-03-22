'#PeoriaStrong': Tulsa Tech gearing up for changes after tornado

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Tech is reopening its doors to students on March 23, with a few changes.

2 News found out more about what students can expect as they start school after the tornado damaged Tulsa Tech’s Peoria campus.

Mayor Monroe Nichols addressed the community the day after the tornado hit north Tulsa on March 6.

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On March 7, Mayor Nichols said he was glad no one was hurt in the storm and that the buildings were empty the night of the storm.

“I'm sure everybody has been by Tulsa Tech, pretty significant damage," he said. “These buildings are also part of the community, and so for the folks who the kids who are in preschool there, the folks who are being educated there, the folks who work there, that is a significant loss.”

2 News reached out to Tulsa Tech and received this statement from its communications team, reading that many of the programs will now be housed at their Broken Arrow and Owasso campuses, and that the school has “been able to keep many similar programs together at a new location” for students.

One caveat seems to be bus routes, with the statement further explaining that some students may have longer routes to get to class, and the school stating that students “are encouraged to contact their home school to learn about any changes to their bus schedule.”

Full statement below:

Still, Tulsa Tech expects to have the same class sizes but just on different campuses.

2 News will be keeping you updated on any new information so students and staff can be as prepared as possible.

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