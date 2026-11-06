Pawnee County interim sheriff 'stands by' keeping ex-deputy charged with animal cruelty

PAWNEE, Okla. — Pawnee County now has an interim sheriff after Shawn Price resigned in the middle of his term. The man who's stepped up confirmed to 2 News Nov. 5 an ex-deputy charged with two felonies is still employed.

Interim Sheriff Raymond Leach was Undersheriff until Price abruptly announced his resignation on Nov. 2, citing a new job opportunity.

Price himself was sworn in early in 2024 after then-Sheriff Darrin Varnell quit early. Price told 2 News at the time he planned to increase staffing and patrolling.

“In the past we'd never had true 24-hour coverage, and he did get that. We do have a deputy actually on patrol 24 hours a day,” Leach said in praise of his former boss, adding that PCSO now has eight deputies. “He was able to get the budget increased last year. And there was a little slight decrease in the budget this year but we’re able to hold true and continue to have that 24-hour coverage."

2 News Oklahoma

At Ranch Burger in downtown Pawnee, staff have a mixed review of the legacy Sheriff Price leaves.

“It's mixed emotions, especially widespread throughout the county," Moria Hoff said. "I love and respect every single one of our members of city and county (law enforcement)...They have done amazing things for our town. But yes, I do wish there could be more patrolling, more staffing. There have been too many incidences gone reported but nothing done about it. And it would be really nice to be able to depend on them at all times, not just some times."

A negative mark on the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office came over the summer when then-deputy Jason Bradley allegedly admitted to killing two dogs execution-style while on duty as police chief for the town of Jennings.



Bradley, who also served as K9 deputy at the sheriff's office under Sheriff Varnell, was charged in September with two counts of animal cruelty and has a hearing at the county courthouse November 10. According to Pawnee County's assistant district attorney Brett Mize, the Nov. 10 date will "determine if a preliminary hearing is going to be scheduled or if he is waiving it and moving the case to District Court Arraignment."

However, the interim sheriff confirmed on Nov. 5 that after Bradley was "relieved of duties" as a deputy, he has still worked for PCSO at the county jail until he’s convicted or cleared.

"That was a decision that Sheriff Price made because he is not convicted of a crime," Leach said.

“That was a decision that was made prior to me being the sheriff. I was the Undersheriff, and I’ll stand behind that decision that Sheriff Price made at the time he made that decision.”



WATCH: Extended interview with Pawnee County's interim sheriff

Pawnee County Interim Sheriff on filling in and keeping ex-deputy charged with felony animal cruelty

“To me it sounds like we’re understaffed and instead of taking action on those who do not follow the rules and the guidelines that they are given, they sweep it under the rug," Hoff said in reaction to hearing that Bradley was still employed at the sheriff's office. "They allow them to continue to do a job. It may not be the job (of being a deputy), but still a job."

Leach told 2 News he plans to serve the rest of Sheriff Price's term through 2028 unless an election is held prior.