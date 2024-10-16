Residents hoping for change as new Pawnee Sheriff takes charge

PAWNEE, Okla. — There's a new sheriff in Pawnee.

Shawn Price was officially sworn into the Pawnee Sheriff's Office, replacing former Sheriff Darrin Varnell.

Varnell didn't get re-elected as Sheriff in the polls, with Shawn Price being chosen as the next sheriff.

Varnell was to give up his seat in January but received another job offer, leading to his abrupt resignation on October 16.

Shawn Price was sworn-in just a day after.

Price recently retired from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections after almost 30 years.

Residents are hopeful to see some changes made in the community.

Harley Brewer was born and raised in the city of Pawnee and has seen the many changes the city has gone through.

Brewer has actually just purchased the city's well-known burger café, Ranch Burger, with his wife.

He's excited to finish renovations as soon as he can to allow the city to enjoy their meals.

In the meantime, he hopes the new administration will help with serving the community the way it needs to.

"A little more patrolling would be cool," he said. "I think everybody's kind of looking for a change."

Sheriff Shawn Price said when he took charge, there were only three deputies left, but he is working to increase this number.

“We can get by with six to eight and be okay," said Price.

"But if I had eight to 10, then we would have a very good coverage for this county.”

In terms of patrolling, Price agrees wholeheartedly and is striving to make this happen.

“Our emphasis should be on patrolling the areas that are in the back roads, around the towns that don't have a local law enforcement that's there to help them," he said.

"That's where we need to be the most prevalent at.”

Price is moving onwards and upwards as he keeps hiring jailers and deputies to serve the community the way he would like.

