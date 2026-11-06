Bixby Outreach Center calling for help, preparing for big fundraiser

BIXBY, Okla. — The Bixby Outreach Center is preparing to help more families than ever this holiday season, as rising costs push more people, especially those on fixed incomes, to seek help putting food on the table.

Executive Director Julie Prox told 2 News food pantries around the country are feeling the burden, and the BOC is no exception.

"Incomes aren't keeping up with the cost of living, and people are, we're seeing more people seeking out just assistance with food," Prox said.

The strain is hitting older residents especially hard. Prox said even a modest increase in monthly bills can be devastating for people living on a fixed income.

"If they have a certain amount each month and then their utility bill went up $50 or $100 that's that hurts, so we're seeing a lot more elderly folks coming through the door, which breaks your heart," Prox said.

The need grows even larger this time of year. Prox said that last holiday season, BOC helped 788 families. This year, the organization expects that number to grow to between 900 and 1,000 families.

That rising demand makes the November 7 Blue Jeans Ball, the center's biggest fundraiser, even more critical.

"That really does fund our programs for the next year. That's how we build our budget is off this program, the budget for the following year, so it's super important to just the mission of this place," Prox said.

Julie Nold, who has been volunteering here for a few years, said the event is a chance to share some laughs and learn a little, too.

"It's just fun because the community gets to be invited in to really see what we do. Because if you've not been here, you really don't know what all goes on and what the need is," Nold said.

For Nold, the center offers a meaningful way to get involved.

"If you're looking for someplace to come and give to your community, this is a great place," Nold said.

It's a need that the Blue Jeans Ball helps meet.

"We just want to be able to to be here to serve our community and keep our doors open, and the Blue Jeans Ball is what helps make that happen," Prox said.

Click here to learn more about the Blue Jeans Ball.

Click here to learn more about the Bixby Outreach Center.